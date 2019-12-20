NPCoin (NPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,376.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $31,376.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, NPCoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00078148 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

