Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $95.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $98.07 million. Novocure posted sales of $69.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $346.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $350.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.68 million, with estimates ranging from $435.90 million to $483.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $13,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,652,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,415,486. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth $6,197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.94. 808,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

