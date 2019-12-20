Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.44

Nova Leap Health Corp (CVE:NLH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 68690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides personal home care and support services in the United States and Canada. Its services include companionship; cooking and meal preparation; dementia care; light housekeeping; respite care; transportation; personal care; medication reminders; and medication administration by nursing staff.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.