Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $326.23 million, a PE ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at $614,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at $440,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

