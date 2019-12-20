Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.31 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ NOG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 5,364,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,906. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

