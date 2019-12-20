Nomura Reaffirms Buy Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $175.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

