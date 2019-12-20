Nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 595 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 612.50 ($8.06), approximately 4,650 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.09).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Get Nmcn alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew David Langman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.67), for a total value of £40,560 ($53,354.38). Also, insider Ian Elliott acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.91) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,624.31).

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.