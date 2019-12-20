Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $119.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $99.21. 526,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

