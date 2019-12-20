Nike (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 12,145,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,076. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $101.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37.

Get Nike alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.