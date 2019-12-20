Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $101.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.