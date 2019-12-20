Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.00

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 50588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $695.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $763,534.44. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 866,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.