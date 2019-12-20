NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price Up 9.8%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.02, approximately 202,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 251,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NextCure in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

