Next.exchange (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $470,263.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $470,263.00 and approximately $8,704.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002796 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.36 or 0.06512894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029006 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

