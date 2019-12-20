Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $2,430,675.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

