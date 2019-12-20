Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.25 to $11.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NYSE NEXA opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

