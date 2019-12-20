New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.05. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 69,740 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.