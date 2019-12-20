Neumark (NEU) Price Hits $0.0857 on Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1,047.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, HitBTC and BitBay. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,267,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,728,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

