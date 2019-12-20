Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $368.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.35. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

