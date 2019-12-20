Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.