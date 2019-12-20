Nebula AI (NBAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $623,522.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,874,807,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.