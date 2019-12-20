Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.32. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 733,279 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

