Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.01, 383,082 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 100,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.15). The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is -15.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

