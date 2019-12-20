National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 219.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

