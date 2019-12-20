National Bank Financial Analysts Give TECSYS (TSE:TCS) a C$18.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price target on TECSYS (TSE:TCS) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of TCS stock opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. TECSYS has a twelve month low of C$10.30 and a twelve month high of C$22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $252.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00.
About TECSYS
TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.
