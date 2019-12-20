National Bank Financial Analysts Give TECSYS (TSE:TCS) a C$18.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price target on TECSYS (TSE:TCS) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. TECSYS has a twelve month low of C$10.30 and a twelve month high of C$22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $252.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that TECSYS will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TECSYS

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

