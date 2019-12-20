Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $107.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

