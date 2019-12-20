N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.70

N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 41828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

