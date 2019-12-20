Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.97.

Mylan stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mylan by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

