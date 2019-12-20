Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

