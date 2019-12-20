Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,589,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,025% from the previous session’s volume of 319,197 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on Mosaic Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOSC. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

