Morpheus Labs Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $459,259.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.