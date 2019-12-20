Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,668,842.54 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,021,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $152.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.47. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

