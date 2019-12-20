Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires C$1,620,135.22 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 140,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,620,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,566,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,392,528.58.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.76.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

