Morguard Corporation Acquires 85,000 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) insider Morguard Corporation bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$987,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,651,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,145,514.74.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 140,393 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,620,135.22.

Shares of MRT.UN stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$11.73. 86,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.22 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.76. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

