Morgan Stanley Upgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from an equal rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830,006 shares of company stock worth $60,758,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

