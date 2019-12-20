Morgan Stanley Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $109.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

