Morgan Stanley Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $48.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

