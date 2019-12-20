Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $240.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $240.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,323 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,932. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.