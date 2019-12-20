Morgan Stanley Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $123.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.06. 1,609,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

