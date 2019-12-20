More Coin (MORE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $469.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $71,842.00 and approximately $469.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.