Monolith Trading Down 11.2% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last week, Monolith has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $3,899.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.44 or 0.06418424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

