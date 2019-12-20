Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.27, 14,170 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 55,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,709.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02.

About Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

