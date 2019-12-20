Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 459.44 ($6.04).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 447 ($5.88) on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 359.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3430.9542859 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.