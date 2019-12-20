Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.66. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 33,694 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.
In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.59.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.