Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.66. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 33,694 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 599,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

