Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 560,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,765. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.59. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.