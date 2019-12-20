MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.49. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 6,837 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 37.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 191,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 76,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

