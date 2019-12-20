Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,357,300.00.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. 654,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -629.43, a PEG ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Mimecast by 37.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $3,971,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 41.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $3,578,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

