Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $76.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. 1,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $18,538,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.