Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $56.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of MU opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

