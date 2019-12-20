Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in Micron Technology by 64.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

