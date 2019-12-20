Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.06.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.